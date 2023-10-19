Azerbaijan's State Security Service Probes Into Aircraft Radio-Jamming Run By Armenians (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19.
Azerbaijan's
State Security Service is investigating radio interference that was
created by Armenian illegal armed formations against aircraft,
Trend reports.
During the investigation of the ongoing criminal case in the
State Security Service regarding terrorist and other crimes
committed by the illegal armed formations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
region, along with other special technical means at the disposal of
these armed formations, disarmed as a result of local
anti-terrorist measures, foreign-made electronic warfare complexes
of the "Pole-21M" type were discovered, installed on the basis of
"Repellent-1" trucks, as well as other electronic warfare systems
installed in a makeshift manner.
The service noted that in terms of tactical and technical
indicators, the "Polyus-21M" complex was used to create radio
interference as well as limit signals coming from satellite
navigation systems such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, and
others on objects located at a distance of up to 150 km.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in the Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of
Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of
Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in
the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat
positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations
of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan;
Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
