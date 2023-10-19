Azerbaijan's State Security Service Probes Into Aircraft Radio-Jamming Run By Armenians (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's State Security Service is investigating radio interference that was created by Armenian illegal armed formations against aircraft, Trend reports.

During the investigation of the ongoing criminal case in the State Security Service regarding terrorist and other crimes committed by the illegal armed formations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, along with other special technical means at the disposal of these armed formations, disarmed as a result of local anti-terrorist measures, foreign-made electronic warfare complexes of the "Pole-21M" type were discovered, installed on the basis of "Repellent-1" trucks, as well as other electronic warfare systems installed in a makeshift manner.

The service noted that in terms of tactical and technical indicators, the "Polyus-21M" complex was used to create radio interference as well as limit signals coming from satellite navigation systems such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, and others on objects located at a distance of up to 150 km.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.

