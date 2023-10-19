Venezuelan Government, Opposition Agree To Schedule 2024 Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a ceremony held in Barbados, the government of Venezuela led
by President Nicolas Maduro and the country's opposition reached an
agreement on Tuesday to schedule presidential elections for the
second half of 2024. The consensus comes as the United States
considers easing certain oil-related sanctions on Venezuela, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
After a suspension of almost a year, the two sides announced
their commitment to respect electoral guarantees, including the
authorization of all presidential candidates "who meet the legal
requirements to participate." It did not, however, reverse bans on
some opposition figures, including Maria Corina Machado.
Primary elections are set to take place in Venezuela on Sunday,
where candidate Machado is expected to win. However, some
opposition leaders, including Machado, are currently barred from
holding public office.
Jorge Rodriguez, the head of the Venezuelan government
delegation, emphasized that disqualified individuals will be able
to run for the presidency. Whether the US government, led by
President Joe Biden, will allow these terms to stand remains
uncertain.
If Washington agrees to the terms, it could provide much-needed
relief to President Maduro by easing oil sanctions, which have
restricted oil exports to the US since 2019. The Biden
administration began gradually lifting some restrictions on
Venezuela's oil sector last year.
President Maduro, who has been in power since 2013 and was
re-elected in 2018 in an election widely criticized by the
international community as neither free nor fair, is expected to
seek another term in office next year, although he has not
officially announced his candidacy.
The Barbados agreement specifies that international observers
from the European Union and the United Nations will oversee the
upcoming vote in 2024.
