Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Iranian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of HE Dr. Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on the sidelines of the urgent, open-ended extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the ministerial level, which was held at the headquarters of the Organizations General Secretariat in Jeddah.

The meeting dealt with bilateral cooperation between the two countries and developments in the Palestinian territories.