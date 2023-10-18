Azerbaijani Delegation Arrives In Beijing To Attend Thematic Forum On Clean Silk Road

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran
Aliyev has arrived in Beijing for a working visit to attend the
Thematic Forum on Clean Silk Road organized by the National
Commission of Supervision of the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports.
Prior to the forum, the delegation visited the Azerbaijani
embassy in Beijing and the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to
pay tribute to his memory.
Then, the delegation participated in the Thematic Forum, which
was joined by heads of anti-corruption agencies, influential
international organizations, and companies from more than 30
countries.
Addressing the forum, Director of the China's National
Commission of Supervision Liu Jinguo emphasized the importance of
the event.
Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran
Aliyev noted that the internationally recognized territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan has been restored adding that the economic
and social infrastructure in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan was
completely destroyed by Armenia during the thirty-year occupation.
Aliyev also highlighted the reconstruction works successfully
carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.
As part of his visit, the Prosecutor General also held meetings
with his counterparts from China, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Pakistan,
Kazakhstan, Belarus, Argentina, Cambodia, Egypt, and other
countries, and discussed cooperation of mutual interest, especially
in the anti-corruption area.
The delegation has already held bilateral meetings with
representatives of the National Commission of Supervision of the
People's Republic of China, as well as with representatives of
other countries and international organizations.
The visit to Beijing is the latest in a series of international
trips taken by the Azerbaijani delegation. In February, the
delegation visited Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish Prosecutor
General Bekir Shahin. During the visit, the two countries discussed
legal cooperation, extradition, legal assistance, training of
prosecutors, and other topics of interest.
In October, the delegation visited London to participate in the
28th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the International
Association of Prosecutors (IAP). During the visit, Prosecutor
General Kamran Aliyev highlighted the large-scale reforms carried
out in the prosecutor's offices of Azerbaijan, stressing the role
of prosecution offices in the fight against crime in modern times
and the importance of international cooperation in this field.
The delegation also visited Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in February to
attend a high-level meeting of heads of law enforcement agencies of
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states fighting
corruption. During the visit, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev
proposed to establish the cooperation council of
prosecutor-generals of the Turkic-speaking states and to hold its
first meeting in Azerbaijan.
