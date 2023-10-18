(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Impressive Success & Distinctive Participation in the Mountain Bike Race at Mushrif Park







The Mountain Bike Race was successfully held at the mountain bike track in Mushrif Park – Al-Khawaneej, with remarkable participation of male & female riders of various ages & multi-nationalities.



The Race was organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, and riders passed through a forest of 70 thousand trees.



Part of the Race was attended by H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC / Mr. Ali Omar Al-Baloushi, Director of Sports Events Dept. in DSC / Mr. Ahmed Al-Zarouni, Director of Public Parks & Entertainment Events Dept. in Dubai Municipality.



In 56 km mountain race – professional men category, Ajit Salman won 1st place within a time of 01:58:18 hour, followed by Oscar Marquez in the 2nd place within 02:00:25.038 hours, and Yassin Aya Bouazza in the 3rd place within 2:00:25.886 hours, while in the women category, Lauren Mullarkey secured 1st place within a time of 02:21:15 hours, followed by Helly Bachovin Von in the 2nd place within 02:27:49 hours and Nicole Radman in the 3rd place within 02:28:29 hours.



In 56 km sand race – professional men category, Almir Mujek gained 1st place within 02:03:25 hours, followed by Miguel Veterano in the 2nd place within 02:03:46 hours and Ashraf Khudhairi in the 3rd place within 02:06:27 hours. In women category, Rebecca Mink won 1st place within a time of 02:29:44 hours, followed by Don Barnable in the 2nd place within 03:04:17 hours and Juliana Vetrano in the 3rd place within 03:09:28 hours.



In 37 km mountain race – amateur men category, Shihab Hamid won 1st place within 01:21:23 hour, followed by Munzer Al-Hassani in the 2nd place within 01:21:23 hour and Gaylord Palonquita in the 3rd place within 01:22:16 hour, while Annie Bailey secured 1st place in the women category within a time of 01:42:52 hour, followed by Emilie Mikkola in the 2nd place within 01:44:45 hour and Monica Fernandes in the 3rd place within 01:46:44 hour.



In 37 km sand race – amateur men category, Gregory Simpson won 1st place within 01:26:15 hour, followed by Francis J.R. Reese in the 2nd place within 01:31:09 hour and Pedro Sardo in the 3rd place within 01:32:39 hour. In women category, Liz Yaslick gained 1st place within a time of 01:49:20 hour, followed by Rawdha Al-Sakit in the 2nd place within 02:07:38 hours.



In 18 km men's mountain race – community category, Anthony Rogai won 1st place within a time of 43:54 minutes, followed by Mohammed Al-Ali in the 2nd place within 44:54 minutes and Abdulla Yousuf in the 3rd place, while in the women's race, Andreja Brill won 1st place within 51:15 minutes followed by Mari Anili in the 2nd place within 52:16 minutes and Mai Jasmine Rivera in the 3rd place within 55: 48 minutes.



In 18 km men's sand race – community category, Andrey Viljoen won 1st place within a time of 43:02 minutes, followed by Alfian Hussain in the 2nd place within 54:25 minutes. In women's race, Pamela Fox secured 1st place within 53:41 minutes followed by Sunshine Salgado in the 2nd place within 59:19 minutes.



The mountain bike track is designed in such distinctive way that adds more suspense & excitement to the race and enables contestants to bike through trees with several climbs, curves & jumps. The mountain bike track extends for a length of 50 km in all its stages. It is divided into three tracks as follows: the blue & green tracks; the length of both together is 20 km and the blue track; the length of which is 30 km. All tracks are designed as per top world standards & specifications.







