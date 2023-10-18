Switzerland Supports Colombia Peace Talks

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes the opening of peace negotiations on Monday between the Colombian authorities and the rebel group Estado Mayor Central de las FARC-EP (EMC).

More

More

Swiss successes, risks and failures mediating peace abroad

This content was published on Mar 22, 2022 Mar 22, 2022 Peace policy expert Markus Heiniger explains how the Swiss became specialists in ending conflicts.

Active in Colombia for many years, Switzerland has assumed, at the request of both parties, an official mandate as guarantor country of the negotiations.

The creation of the EMC dates back to the conclusion of the 2016 peace agreement that part of the rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) had refused to sign.

When negotiations opened, both sides signed a ceasefire agreement with immediate effect. The latter, provisionally decreed for three months, aims to improve the humanitarian situation in the regions where the EMC is active.

The Colombian government aims, as part of its peace policy, to involve all armed groups, if possible, in the establishment of total peace.

More

More

Peace and reconciliation: how Colombia wants to put the war behind it

This content was published on Oct 10, 2023 Oct 10, 2023 Two perpetrators and two victims of the Colombian civil war present the painstakingly negotiated peace process together in Switzerland.

Since November 2022, Switzerland has also been a member of the group supporting the peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN). It provides advice on issues such as compliance with the ceasefire, participation of society or the protection of the civilian population.

Colombia has been marked by armed conflicts for several decades. According to estimates, they have caused more than 200,000 victims so far, mostly civilians, and displaced 8 million people.

In 2016, a peace agreement was reached between the Colombian government and the FARC-EP. However, certain regions of the country subsequently experienced an intensification of fighting involving other armed groups, which complicates the implementation of the peace agreement, in particular the development of rural regions affected by violence.