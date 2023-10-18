Brazil’S Constitution Translated Into Indigenous Languages

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – The profits from the“Arab Emirates COP28 Run” will be donated by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Brazil for the translation of the Federal Constitution of 1988 into three Indigenous languages. The announcement was made by the embassy following a meeting on Monday (16) between Brazilian Indigenous Peoples minister Sonia Guajajara and the ambassador of the UAE in Brazil, Saleh Alsuwaidi (pictured, L).

The translation project of the Constitutional Charter into Indigenous languages aims to foster the citizenship of these communities, treasure Brazilian Indigenous languages and expand the access to public normative acts. The first translation of the 1988 Constitution into an Indigenous language was unveiled last July. The chosen language was Nheengatu, also referred to as the Amazonian general language, that descends from Old Tupi.

The“Arab Emirates COP28 Run” was held in September 24 in Brasília by the UAE Embassy. From November 30 to December 12, Dubai, UAE, will host this year's COP28 U.N. climate conference. Minister Sônia Guajajara will join.

According to information on the minister's Instagram page, she and the ambassador discussed cooperation between the two countries on the environment, sustainable development, and income generation for Indigenous peoples.

