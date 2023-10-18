Vladimir Putin In China, Russian Naval Officers Seen With Nuclear Briefcases

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Rare images of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing accompanied by his officers carrying the nuclear briefcase were shown on Wednesday nuclear briefcase can be used to order a nuclear strike.

After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Putin was seen surrounded by security personnel and followed by two Russian naval officers in uniform each carrying a briefcase Russia's nuclear briefcase, which is with the president at all times and is rarely filmed, is traditionally carried by a naval officer known as the“Cheget” (named after Mount Cheget in the Caucasus Mountains).

The nuclear briefcase is a secure communication tool that links the president to his military top brass and allows to rocket forces via the highly secret“Kazbek” electronic command-and-control network. Kazbek supports another system known as“Kavkaz”.“There are certain suitcases without which no trip of Putin's is complete,” the Kremlin correspondents of state news agency RIA said in a post on Telegram under the footage an another footage, the Russian president walks out of a meeting in Beijing with the naval officers to the Ukraine war tensions between Russia and the US have increased to the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis Tuesday, Russia's parliament revoked ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and its top lawmaker warned the United States that Moscow might even abandon the pact altogether lower house, the State Duma, on Wednesday passed the second and third readings of a bill that revokes Russia's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

Both were passed unanimously by 415 votes to zero October 5, Putin had urged the Duma to make the change in order to“mirror” the position of the United States, which has signed but never ratified the 1996 treaty US president also has such a device - called the“nuclear football”. The satchel holds the codes the president would use to authenticate an order to launch nuclear missiles.

(With inputs from Reuters)

