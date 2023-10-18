Israel requests from US immediate USD10 billion

(MENAFN) Israel has formally requested USD10 billion in emergency assistance from the United States, according to three anonymous officials cited in a New York Times report. Discussions are underway in the White House and Congress to create a comprehensive aid package, which would encompass military support for Israel, aid for Ukraine and Taiwan, and funds to bolster security along the United States-Mexico border.



During a visit to Tel Aviv on Sunday, United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer mentioned discussions about providing Israel with new and replacement ammunition, precision-guided bombs, and Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits. These kits enhance the accuracy of standard munitions.



While the report outlined the requested USD10 billion combined aid package, specific details were not provided. The conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified on October 7, when the Palestinian militant group launched rockets and sent fighters into southern Israel, resulting in approximately 1,400 casualties.



In response, the Israel Defense Forces conducted extensive airstrikes on Gaza and implemented a blockade, impacting the enclave's access to water and electricity. Local health authorities report that over 2,800 Palestinians have lost their lives in the air raids over the past ten days.



United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated on Monday that the United States has the financial capacity to support both Israel's military requirements and those of Ukraine. She emphasized that the country's economic resources are sufficient to support its international allies. However, Yellen acknowledged concerns about the potential economic ramifications of an expanded conflict in the Middle East.



MENAFN18102023000045015687ID1107264658