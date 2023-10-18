Progress On Customs Automation In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has presided over a meeting to monitor the progress of customs automation and network integration.

The meeting included representatives from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) .

During the meeting, detailed reports on the first phase of implementing the global system for customs automation and modernization (ASYCUDA - Automated System for Customs Data) were discussed. The reports highlighted challenges and solutions, emphasizing the goal of implementing a single window for foreign trade through comprehensive information technology, unifying customs procedures, issuing electronic permits, and data exchange.

The Prime Minister directed the completion of financial commitments for the first phase and the provision of necessary infrastructure to ensure project success. He also instructed the initiation of technical workshops to promote awareness of this significant project, which supports the government's efforts to develop the economic infrastructure with transparency and integrity.

Al-Sudani emphasized that customs automation is a crucial aspect of the economic reform program adopted by the government, serving as a foundation for financial and banking reforms. This aligns with the government's vision of promoting genuine trade and combating corruption.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)