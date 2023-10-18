Iran’s car industry increases by 23 percent in Iranian year H1

(MENAFN) During the initial six months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 21 to September 22, car production in Iran saw a notable increase of 23 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.



According to data released by the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry, Iranian car manufacturers successfully produced more than 642,930 vehicles within these six months. In contrast, the country's car output stood at 524,256 during the first half of the preceding Iranian year.



Further data from the Industry Ministry revealed that Iranian automakers manufactured 89,054 vehicles in the sixth Iranian month of Shahrivar, which concluded on September 22, marking a three-percent increase compared to the same month the previous year.



Throughout this half-year period, the production of passenger cars in the country also saw a significant rise of 19 percent compared to the same timeframe in the preceding year, totaling 545,180 vehicles.



The production of various types of trucks experienced an impressive year-on-year increase of 44 percent, as indicated by the data.



Additionally, the production of minibuses and middle buses also saw a modest increase of three percent compared to the same period in the previous year.



It is worth noting that car manufacturing in Iran witnessed a remarkable 39 percent increase in the past Iranian calendar year 1401, which concluded on March 20. During this period, Iranian car manufacturers managed to produce a total of 1,347,394 vehicles. Among these, 1,182,078 were passenger cars, marking a substantial 35 percent rise compared to the previous year.

