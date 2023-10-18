Two Killed, Four Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia City

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is currently known that two civilians were killed and four more were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia city.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the Russian terrorist attack.

At this time, it is known that two people were killed and four were injured. Three more people are considered missing," Anatoliy Kurtiev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, posted on Telegram .

The apartments in two sections of a residential building were partially destroyed as a result of the attack.

"People receive help in municipal buses, the city council's tent and the nearest invincibility point," the official added.

Russian army launched the missile attack on Zaporizhzhia at night. Six explosions rang out in the city. One of the missiles hit a multi-story residential building.

Photo: Anatoly Kurtiev, Telegram