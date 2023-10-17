Anti-Caking Agents Market Size & Share Surpass $2.1 Billion 2031, Evolving At A CAGR 6.4% From 2022 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Anti-Caking Agents Market by Source (Natural, Synthetic), by Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Others), by Application (Dairy, Bakery, Seasonings and Condiments, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global anti-caking agents industry was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Anti-caking agents are substances that are added in small quantities to meals, cosmetics, and other items to stop them from clumping and adhering. Anti-caking compounds are used to stop lumps from forming, usually in finely powdered materials. Alcohol, water, and other organic solvents can all be used to dissolve anti-caking compounds. They either absorb extra moisture or cover the powdered particles with something that repels water. Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to boost Anti-Caking Agents Market Demand during the forecast period further. Demand for anti-caking compounds is also anticipated to increase as a result of factors like ease of packing, transportation, and consumption. Rising demand from a number of industries, including the food, feed, and fertilizer sectors, is likely to drive growth in the market for anti-caking agents globally. The key factors driving the global market for anti-caking agents are rising packaged food demand and increase disposable income.

Leading Key Players:

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Univar Solutions Inc. (US)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Agropur Ingredients (US)

Evonik Industries AG (US)

Kao Corp.

IMAC Inc.

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Huber Engineered Material

The report analyzes these key players in the global anti-caking agents market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

By source, the natural segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global anti-caking agents market. Natural anti-caking agents increase product quality, reduce maintenance and downtime brought on by machine jams, and turn down the price of scrap. Both businesses and customers profit from this. These factors propel the segment growth. The synthetic segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The demand for synthetic anti-caking agents is anticipated to remain high because they are simple to produce in large quantities and do not provide producers with a more affordable alternative for a variety of uses.

In 2021, Europe accounted for 34.5% of the global Anti-Caking Agents Market Share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. High demand for bakery food products has led to the use of food additives such as anti-caking agents in the region. Spain, Germany, and France are expected to be the largest markets due to their higher feed production than other European countries. Driven by growing demand for higher-quality meat products, the feed additive market in the region, especially anti-caking agents, is growing rapidly.

Market Segmentation:

By application, the dairy segment contributed to the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global anti-caking agents market. This is due to the fact that protein, calcium, and vitamin B are nutrients found in dairy products that help with bone and tooth development and maintenance, muscle repair and regeneration, and nervous system health in general. The bakery segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is because without anti-caking chemicals, ingredients for baked goods like cookies (sugar, flour, and baking powder) would eventually solidify as blocks of chalk

As per application, it is categorized into dairy, bakery, seasoning and condiments, and others. The bakery segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the consumption of bakery products such as cookies, muffins, pastries and others. The sale of anti-caking agent bakeries is one of the industry's fastest-growing sales channels. Because they are easily available. For the purpose of attracting more customers, this platform provides a variety of discounts on bakery product purchases.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global anti-caking agents market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing global anti-caking agents market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the global anti-caking agents market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market and Anti-Caking Agents Market Forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

