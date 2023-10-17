Pro Master Tree Service On Preparing Trees For Upcoming Snow In Massachusetts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BERLIN, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Massachusetts saw their first snowfall in 2022 on October 10th. That time of year is back, a stark reminder for Massachusetts residents to tend to their trees. Jose Sobral, owner of Pro Master Tree Service in Berlin, Massachusetts explains"Proper tree maintenance done before the winter winds and snow arrive is crucial to protect your property and family from disaster." Massachusetts sees a lot of snow each winter and last year was no exception. Heavy winds, ice and snow brought down tree limbs and entire trees throughout the state. Downed trees knocked out power lines, crushed cars, and destroyed properties."Trees can pose a threat for a number of different reasons. If they are diseased they may become weak and prone to falling. If they are not thinned out periodically, wind can't move through the branches and excessive wind resistance increases risk of the tree falling down. Branches that are partially broken off can easily come down during a storm," comments Jose.Jose emphasizes the importance of regular maintenance on your trees. Pro Master Tree Service in Berlin, Massachusetts, provides top quality tree care services to the Worcester County area. They have become the steady provider of tree services to countless residents in Littleton, Hopkinton, Harvard and the surrounding area. They continue to expand throughout Middlesex and Worchester counties. thanks to their partnership with Tree Leads Today. Tree Leads Today provides leads to quality tree care companies to marry up experienced, knowledgeable tree care companies with residents in need of tree care services right in their local area.Don Dowd, founder of Tree Leads Today, explains some of the things that make the company so successful."Leads go directly to our tree care partners, with no lag time or middleman. One of our most unique features is that we do not hand the same lead out to multiple tree companies. We give each lead to only one tree company that we have partnered with in a particular zip code. Our tree care partners love this. Other models hand the same lead to a tree company and to all of their competitors."

Jose Sobral

Pro Master Tree Service

+1 978-870-5010

