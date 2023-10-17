Dubai Proves Its Resilience, Attracts Global Investors

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai's swift and effective response to the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with its well-established infrastructure, proved its resilience and attracted global investors to explore investment opportunities in the UAE, says a senior executive.

Youssef Fawaz, General Manager of Al Rostamani Communications, said the post-Covid era brought forth unprecedented challenges, but the UAE has successfully overcome the issues and offers a quality lifestyle, safety and security to investors.

"Investors are drawn to Dubai's proactive governance, advanced technological infrastructure, safety & security and favourable business environment. Furthermore, the city's commitment to innovation and sustainable growth presents many opportunities for businesses to thrive," Fawaz said.

Al Rostamani Communications (ARC), a leading technology systems integrator in the region and an integral part of the Al Rostamani Group, plays a pivotal role in promoting and highlighting the performance of the group.

"Our commitment to steering businesses through challenges and harnessing opportunities has never been stronger. Here, we address some pivotal questions about our strategies, views, and future endeavours," Fawaz said.

Tech challenges

Fawaz said technology is an integral part of any business and it has become a necessity to stay relevant in their industry.

"We as ARC are here to help our clients achieve their business strategy by adopting the relevant technologies. The digital transformation journey is a process of planning, education, and proof of concepts, implementation, knowledge transfer and lastly operations," Fawaz said.

“We have subject matter experts in each segment of IT/OT security, automation in cloud, AI operations, Green IT and green energy to address client strategic initiatives. This being said, technology reliance by businesses increases IT vulnerabilities creating the need for next generation security concepts, which keep on evolving dynamically,” he said.

ARC business strategies

Fawaz said the global inclination towards Dubai underscores the importance of adaptability in corporate culture.

“At Al Rostamani Communications, we have always emphasized a culture of continuous learning, innovation as our industry is dynamic, and whoever does not upgrade skillsets is left behind. The competitive environment propels us to adopt dynamic business strategies that prioritize customer-centricity, sustainable growth, and digital transformation,” he said.

About Al Rostamani Communication's plan for Gitex Global, he said the five-day tech extravaganza has long stood as the region's foremost platform for unveiling the latest in technology and innovation.

“This year, collaborating as gold sponsor with Huawei, we are set to highlight their specialised solutions, notably in state-of-the-art technology for network and storage infrastructure as well as green data centres,” he said.

“Beyond just displaying products, our presence will emphasize interactive sessions, knowledge exchange, and building connections with our existing and prospective customers.

“As a leading systems integrator in the nation, we pride ourselves on end-to-end implementation of these technologies, underscoring our dedication to strengthening the region's tech ecosystem,” he said.

In reply to a question about the UAE government initiative on Emiratisation, he said eiratisation is a commendable initiative that aligns with our values at Al Rostamani Group.

“We believe in empowering local talent and integrating them into the workforce. Such initiatives promote sustainable growth and ensure that the benefits of economic progress are distributed among the Emirati population, fostering a sense of unity and national pride,” Fawaz concluded.

