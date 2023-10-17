(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Yowie Unveils Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest: A Chance to Win Sweet and Spooky Prizes



CHICAGO, IL, Oct 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Get ready for a Halloween celebration like no other as Yowie, the beloved surprise-inside chocolate brand, announces its exciting Halloween Costume Contest. This event promises a spine-tingling treat for all Yowie enthusiasts in the USA and Australia.

Starting Monday, October 16th, 2023, and running until November 3rd, Yowie's Halloween Costume Contest is set to make this Halloween season extra special with prizes for the cutest, spookiest and sweetest costumes. Participants can win not only sweet treats but also a range of Yowie merchandise that will leave them spellbound.







How to Enter:

Entering the Yowie Halloween Costume Contest is as easy as pumpkin pie! Just follow these simple steps:

- Wear your cutest, spookiest, or sweetest Halloween costume.

- Share a photo of your enchanting costume in the comments section of the contest post on Yowie's official social media pages - Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

Prizes Await the Most Enchanting Costumes:

Yowie is thrilled to announce three tantalizing prize packs that will be awarded to the cutest, spookiest, and sweetest Halloween costumes. The lucky winners in each category will receive a Yowie prize pack filled with delectable Yowie chocolates and a range of spooktacular Yowie merchandise.

- Cutest Costume Prize Pack:

- A box of 12 Yowie chocolates

- A Yowie drawstring sports bag

- Rare Yowie figurines: Baby giraffe, glass frog

- A set of Yowie books

- Sweetest Costume Prize Pack:

- A box of 12 Yowie chocolates

- A Yowie canvas bag

- Rare Yowie figurines: Baby giraffe, glass frog

- A glass water bottle

- A reusable straw

- Spookiest Costume Prize Pack:

- A box of 12 Yowie chocolates

- A Yowie canvas bag filled with Yowie surprises

- Rare Yowie figurines: Baby giraffe, glass frog

- A full set of Yowie figurines from Series 1

- A snack bottle

- A Yowie patch

Make sure to follow

@yowieworld on Facebook

and unleash your creativity this Halloween for a chance to win these exciting prizes!

Terms and Conditions:

- The competition will conclude on November 3, 2023.

- One comment equals one entry.

- Entrants must be over the age of 13 years and be able to provide proof of age upon request. Parents and/or guardians are able to enter on behalf of children under the age of 13.

- This contest is open across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, and is not affiliated with any of the aforementioned platforms.

- Eligible participants must be residents of the USA or Australia.

Yowie's Halloween Costume Contest is set to create spooktacular memories this season, so dress up in your cutest, sweetest or spookiest costume and join the fun!

About Yowie:

Yowie is a popular chocolate brand known for its delicious treats with a surprise inside. Each Yowie chocolate reveals a collectible figurine, making it a delightful experience for children and collectors alike. The brand is committed to promoting education and conservation by sharing fun facts about the natural world with every figurine.

Any questions, please reach out to Devin Mainville at

or 779-221-3764 and get your Halloween on!