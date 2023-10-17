THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai Pranks Ex Vivek Oberoi; Old Coco-Cola Ad Clip Goes VIRAL On Reddit - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi are the most popular actors of the 90s. They have worked together in 'Kyun Ho Gaya Na'. The ex-couple had been featured in advertisements. The actors garnered huge attention after their old advertisement video surfaced online. In no time, it went VIRAL, which made social media fans and users nostalgic. The video was shared on Reddit. In the video, we can see Aishwarya, who looks stunning in a red-coloured top and white pants, playing a prank on Vivek Oberoi. They were in an old 2003 Coca-Cola advertisement. As soon as the video went viral, fans were commenting.

One of the fans wrote, "She always looked so pretty back in those days!." Another wrote, "Vivek- Aish screen chemistry was just, or Vivek-Rani for that matter." A third fan added, "Vivek had SO much potential. What a waste!." A fan also wrote, "Aish had some sex appeal that no newcomer or actress of this age has. She was something else. She was like someone you do not want to see in hot clothes, yet you want to imagine. But you would want to marry her and want her to be a decent girl. Salman was so stupid and idiot to abuse her and destroy the relationship. His biggest loss was this girl. If Salman was sober and nice. Then, they could have been the most good-looking couple."

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show as she walked the ramp for Loreal Paris during the Paris Fashion Week. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she strutted the runway in a golden cape gown and debuted her blonde highlights. Aishwarya was among several celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Viola Davis and more, who walked the ramp for the show of Loreal Paris titled Walk Your Worth.

