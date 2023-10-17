Water Minister Inaugurates Hawara, As Sarih Water Projects Worth $22 Million

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 17 (Petra) - Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Saud, in the presence of the Japanese Ambassador to Jordan, Okuyama Jiroon, on Tuesday inaugurated the urgent improvement program projects for the water sector for communities hosting Syrian refugees in the northern governorates in their 2nd phase in Hawara and As Sarih regions.The projects are completely funded from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), at a value of about $22 million to improve the water supply in Irbid governorate, and under the supervision of the consultant, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNPOS), according to a Water Ministry statement.During the opening ceremony, Abu Saud said these projects serve the northern governorates' regions to enhance Yarmouk Water Company's capabilities, which provides its services to four governorates and about 300,000 subscribers.Abu Saud added that projects included rehabilitation of water networks in Hawara and As Sarih regions, rehabilitating household connections and developing new networks to serve unserved areas to meet needs of communities hosting refugees.Additionally, the minister noted operation of these facilities will improve water supply in all beneficiary areas, reduce loss rate, provide quantities to citizens for drinking purposes, and improve quality of services provided to citizens.This process coincides with rehabilitating the main and subsidiary water lines and home connections and implementing new supply systems, in implementation of the National Water Strategy to Reduce Water Loss and Improve Supply, he pointed out.Abu Saud noted the ministry's plan is currently based on securing new water sources, raising efficiency of supply and operation systems, and rehabilitating available sources to ensure provision of additional quantities to the northern governorates, and improving supply in Irbid and the rest of the Kingdom's regions.Viewed to suffer "direly" from scarcity of water resources, he noted citizens in these areas will see a "clear" improvement in water supply by implementing these projects.The minister expressed the government's gratitude and appreciation for the continued support from friends in the government and people of Japan through JICA, which would enhance Yarmouk Water Company's capabilities and mitigate refugee-related effects and consequences within the host communities.