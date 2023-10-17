Nine Helicopters, Air Defense System, Ammo Depot Destroyed At Berdiansk, Luhansk Airfields - SOF

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful operation called DRAGONFLY to destroy airfields in the cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk temporarily captured by Russian invaders.

The Special Operations Forces' Command announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The Special Operations Forces received information about the enemy's use of airfields in Berdiansk and Luhansk, as well as the presence of a significant number of aircraft and special equipment and ammunition.

"The specified information was checked and confirmed. The coordinates and the necessary data have been sent to the units of the Defense Forces. Following the fire attack on the night of October 16-17, the occupiers suffered significant losses," the report says.

According to the latest data, nine helicopters of various modifications; special equipment that was located at airfields, an air defense system launcher, an ammunition depot were destroyed in Berdiansk and Luhansk. Airfield runways were also damaged.

"The ammunition depot in Berdiansk detonated before 4 a.m. The detonation in Luhansk lasted until 11 am. The enemy's losses in personnel reach dozens of dead and wounded. Bodies are still being pulled out from under the rubble," the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of October 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the missile forces had hit two Russian helicopters on landing sites, an ammunition depot and an artillery unit.

The AFU StratCom added that the military had hit helicopters and Russian equipment at airfields near Berdiansk and Luhansk.