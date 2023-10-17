Disrupt-X And Enviro Group Asia To Create Iot And Digital Technology Worth Usd100million In Five Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Disrupt-X and ENVIRO Group Asia signs MOU and was witnessed by Malaysia's Minister of Communications and Digital

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Enviro Group Asia, Malaysia's leading indoor environmental technologies and engineering services provider and Disrupt-X , a pioneering IoT solutions and digital company today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX 2023). The MoU was witnessed by Malaysia's Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil who is heading the Malaysian delegation in the UAE on a 4-day visit.

“We are proud to be partnering with Disrupt-X, headquartered in Dubai in this strategic collaboration which will see the two parties driving innovation and technological advancements in the ASEAN region, with expansion plans to Oceania in the coming future,” says Nitesh Malani, CEO of Enviro Group Asia.“This partnership is expected to generate investment and revenue over the period from 2024 to 2028 of USD50mil to USD100mil,” he added.

The partnership encompasses a broad spectrum of initiatives, including Research and Development (R&D), device manufacturing, collaboration with local Malaysian manufacturers, technology transfer, and a comprehensive training program aimed at upskilling local talent with the strong support from MDEC and MITI Malaysia.

“Both Disrupt-X and Enviro Group share a profound commitment to creating a more sustainable and connected world. We aim to drive forward the vision of both the companies in fostering technological innovation and improving environmental sustainability across the region,” says Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X.

The partnership between Disrupt-X and Enviro Group will focus on several key components:

1. Business Expansion: Disrupt-X and Enviro Group are dedicated to expanding their business operations within the ASEAN and Oceania regions. This expansion will involve not only introducing innovative technologies but also fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and collaborations to drive economic growth and environmental sustainability.

2. Research and Development (R&D): The collaboration will lead to the creation of cutting-edge IoT solutions and digital technologies tailored to the unique needs of the ASEAN and Oceania markets. This will result in sustainable products and services that address environmental challenges and enhance operational efficiency.

3. Device Manufacturing: Local manufacturing partnerships in Malaysia will enable the production of IoT devices, ensuring a reliable supply chain and fostering local economic growth.

4. Technology Transfer: The transfer of advanced technologies will empower local communities, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. This will help ASEAN and Oceania stay at the forefront of digital transformation.

5. Training and Talent Upskilling: The partnership is deeply committed to nurturing local talent. Training programs will be initiated to equip individuals with the skills needed to excel in the technology and IoT sector, ensuring long-term growth and development.

Disrupt-X and Enviro Group have selected Malaysia as the central hub for their operations and expansion in the ASEAN region and Oceania. This strategic decision reinforces their commitment to the local community and positions Malaysia as a technology and innovation epicenter within the region.

About Enviro Group Asia

Enviro Group delivers the best total solutions in Indoor Environmental Technologies and Engineering Services to ensure a healthier and safer indoor environment. ENVIRO Group Asia is an indoor engineering and air quality service provider providing integrated services to clients across all industries. We are the region's leading turnkey indoor environmental professionals and remediators, assisting you to streamline the reliable and efficient delivery of premium solutions and services. Our team of highly qualified professionals has over 20 years of market experience and can implement cost-effective solutions and strategies to prevent and manage indoor environmental hazards. Our professional team is available at your request to provide the most comprehensive and comprehensive services to the residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

For more details, please visit

About Disrupt-X

Located in the heart of Dubai, Disrupt-X has established itself as a pioneering force in the realm of Internet of Things (IoT) through their premier platform. They specialize in engineering versatile IoT solutions that are adept at catering to a diverse array of industry verticals. At the forefront of their technological innovation is ALEF IoT Platform which include Mobile Applications, designed to revolutionize operations by automating processes and optimizing efficiency. Building on their established portfolio, Disrupt-X has incorporated a LoRaWAN® Network Server to their offerings, further enhancing their commitment to delivering comprehensive IoT solutions.

By providing over 50 ready use-cases, Disrupt-X showcases its versatility in meeting diverse business needs. The company is constantly innovating and expanding, planning to extend its portfolio to up to 80 ready use-cases by the end of 2023. Furthermore, they proudly host the Cracking IoT Conference, a global gathering that brings together industry experts for insightful discussions, fostering a deeper understanding of IoT's transformative potential.

For more details, please visit .

