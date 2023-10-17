Senator of South Carolina applauds Netanyahu's restraint in response to attack by Hamas

(MENAFN) Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina commended Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what he described as a display of "restraint" in the face of the recent attack by Hamas on Israel. The Republican presidential candidate praised Netanyahu for exhibiting "patience" and "humanity" in response to the October 7th attack. Following the assault, Israel initiated airstrikes in Gaza, and Netanyahu declared a war against Hamas, vowing to exact an "unprecedented price." This conflict has tragically become the deadliest of the five Gaza wars, resulting in over 4,000 casualties on both sides.



Speaking at an event focused on U.S. foreign policy and national security at Georgetown University in Washington, Senator Scott emphasized Israel's strategic approach. He commended Netanyahu's decision to exercise restraint before taking immediate action, highlighting the moral and humane dimension demonstrated by the Israeli Prime Minister in dealing with the situation in Gaza. Scott underscored the significance of America's steadfast alliance with Israel, advocating for unwavering support.



Furthermore, Scott advocated for an increased U.S. military presence in the region to enhance responsiveness. He suggested that U.S. special forces should be prepared to assist in the rescue of American hostages in Gaza. In addition, Senator Scott criticized Donald Trump, a prominent Republican candidate, for his critical comments directed at Netanyahu shortly after the attack. Scott deemed these remarks as "terrible," "not helpful," and a deviation from the right course. He emphasized the importance of remaining loyal to allies while adopting a resolute stance against adversaries, stressing that anything less could jeopardize lives.



Senator Scott's remarks were made during a conversation at an event jointly hosted by The Associated Press and Georgetown's Institute of Politics and Public Service. This event is part of a series of discussions featuring 2024 GOP candidates on the topic of U.S. foreign policy and national security.

