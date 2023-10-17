QLM Launches New Medical Insurance Product 'QLM Care'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QLM Life and Medical Insurance Company QPSC (QLM) launched its latest individual product, 'QLM Care', it is considered a unique initiative in the medical insurance sector in the State of Qatar. QLM Care, designed to caters to the citizens and residents in Qatar, covers health service charges from private medical service providers such as hospitals, health centres, private clinics, and pharmacies.

The launch of QLM Care is in implementation of the company's future strategy to enhance communication with customers and providing them with distinguished services. The product will be available to all customers at all branches of the Company and through its website. This retail product is part of the company's strategy to diversify its product lines in the market to meet the needs of both customers and the insurance industry, for a unique product that includes covering a portion of the individual's medical expenses.

Ahmad Mohamed Zebeib, QLM Deputy CEO, stated that:“We have developed this solution in accordance with the Company's long-term goals after gathering extensive data on consumer demands and the characteristics of Qatar's private healthcare industry. Customers will benefit partial coverage for various services, such as medical diagnosis, physiotherapy, and maternity services, as well as laboratory services, etc.

Clients will have access to the Company's extensive network of medical service providers.

Furthermore, Zebeib emphasized that QLM Care offers all residents and citizens of the State of Qatar the option to receive exceptional medical care from the private medical industry, with up to 80–85 percent of medical costs covered. The product guarantees the provision of upgrading the medical network as an optional feature to include Al Ahli Hospital, The View Hospital, Turkish Hospital and Al Emadi Hospital. Additionally, the geographical scope could be broadened within the Middle East and North Africa region, worldwide, or by listing the mother country, just among a few chosen countries.

Regarding the network of service providers, Ahmad Mohamed Zebeib stated that one of the most significant aspects of QLM Care is the involvement of major hospitals within the network of service providers, such as Doha Clinic Hospital and Aster Hospital, and inside Qatar the network currently comprises of more than 500 health centres, clinics, and pharmacies, with the number still growing.

Zebeib clarified that these upgrades are available with an additional premium. The price of the product has been set to be accessible to all segments of society for competitive purposes that serve the interest of the customers. According to this product, standard co-payment will apply based on the type of service as per terms and conditions. The product's price starts at QR1200 per person annually.

QLM Care will be available through the company's branches in the West Bay and inside the Hamad International Airport terminal, as well as through the company's website QLM .