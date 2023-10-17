5Th Year Anniversary: Mai Dubai City Half Marathon Returns With Unprecedented Excitement And Surprises

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Get ready to lace up your running shoes and mark your calendars, because the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon is back and is about to celebrate its 5th Year Anniversary!

This spectacular event, brought to you once again by Promoseven Sports Marketing, is set to take place on the 29th of October 2023 at DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre). In its fifth triumphant year, the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon will once again be one of the most iconic runs in town!

We're turning up the heat by aligning the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon with the Dubai Fitness Challenge's 30x30 initiative. This synergy encourages everyone to embrace a healthier lifestyle and kick-start their fitness journey with one of the most exhilarating runs Dubai has ever seen!

As always, safety is our priority and we will adhere to Dubai Sports Council's guidelines, implementing strict safety measures to ensure a secure, safe and enjoyable event for everyone involved.

Abraham Kah, CEO of Mai Dubai, said:“With immense pride, we celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon, a testament to our commitment to fostering an active and healthy community. As the region's leading bottled water company, we understand the vital role of proper hydration in an individual's fitness journey. With this goal in mind, we stride towards achieving and maintaining a wholesome and active lifestyle, and the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon serves as a shining example of our dedication to this mission. Over the past five years, this event has grown into a symbol of unity, wellness, and resilience within our community. Furthermore, our dedication to sustainability continues with our valued partner, DGRADE, who continue to support circular economy by recycling the water bottles collected at the event.

We commend the participants, supporters, and our exceptional team, who have contributed towards the event's success year-after-year. As we move forward on this 5th anniversary journey, we invite everyone to champion an active lifestyle, stay hydrated, and contribute to a sustainable future.”

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments , said: "The collaboration with Mai Dubai City Half Marathon further underscores DIFC's position as the epicentre of business excellence and a thriving lifestyle district, in line with our commitment to fostering a culture of peak performance. DIFC is delighted to support the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon as venue partner for the 5th consecutive year, as we get ready to transform our district into an urban fitness arena that inspires individuals to achieve their highest potential during the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30. We extend our best wishes to all participants!”

This year's milestone event will be packed with electrifying surprises and activations along the route, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all participants. Whether you're conquering the 5k, 10k, or epic 21k run, get ready for a race to remember.

Steven, from Promoseven Sports Marketing says,“Year on year we evolve and try to make the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon more exciting and entertaining for all runners and partners involved. This year, spaces have been filling faster than ever showing the success of the past 4 years with the support of our partners, Mai Dubai, DIFC, Medcare, Alpro and the authorities. More importantly we must not forget all the runners who show up on the day who help build all the excitement and join us on this journey every year!”

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon proudly acknowledges its partners: Mai Dubai as the Title Partner, DIFC as the Official Venue Partner, Medcare as the Official Medical Partner, Alpro as the Official Plant Based Partner and Parachute Digital as the Official Digital Marketing Partner. This monumental event is held under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council and organized by Promoseven Sports Marketing.

Online registrations are now open at

