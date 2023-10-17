Same-Sex Marriage Verdict: 7 Movies That Showed Queer Marriages

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the verdict on Same-Sex marriage is given, Let's look at 7 movies that showed Same-Sex marriage



As the verdict on Same-Sex marriage is given, Let's look at 7 movies that showed Same-Sex marriage



This Gus Van Sant film tells the story of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California, includes relationship with partner, Scott Smith

Directed by Lisa Cholodenko, this movie follows a lesbian couple, played by Annette Bening and Julianne Moore, who are raising their children together

Explores the romantic relationship between two cowboys, played by Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal. It delves into the complexities of a same-sex love story

This Dutch coming-of-age film directed by Mischa Kamp follows the blossoming relationship between two teenage boys on a rowing team

This comedy starring Adam Sandler and Kevin James involves two straight firefighters who pretend to be a gay couple and get married for legal reasons

This comedy stars Robin Williams, Nathan Lane as a gay couple who own a drag club. The film explores their attempt to impress their future in-laws and the complications that arise

This romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker centers on a woman, played by Piper Perabo, who falls in love with another woman on her wedding day, leading to a same-sex relationship