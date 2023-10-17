Air Defense Forces Down Russian Kh-59 Missile, Six Shahed Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupiers launched another strike on Ukraine at night, using Kh-59 guided missile, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and six Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Kh-59 missile and all six drones were destroyed by the air defense forces and means.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the defense in the east and south of Ukraine, carry out the offensive operation in Melitopol direction and offensive actions in Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, gain a foothold on the achieved lines," the report reads.

At the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers launched another air and missile attack on Ukraine, using Kh-59 guided missile, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and six Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Kh-59 missile and six enemy Shahed-136/131 drones were destroyed by the air defense forces and means. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

According to the General Staff, 72 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 10 missile strikes, 68 airstrikes and 87 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were launched on Buchky in Chernihiv region; Pershotravneve, Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Siversk, Zvanivka, Spirne, Klishchiyivka, Novoselivka, Avdiyivka, Pervomayske, Maryinka, Novomykhaylivka, Staromayorske in Donetsk region; Mykolayivka, Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Ivanivka in Kherson region.

About 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational-strategic group of troops in Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active subversive activities to prevent the redeployment of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region and another five attacks near Stelmakhivka and Nadia in Luhansk region.

In Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In Bakhmut direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Andriyivka in Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the enemy, and gaining a foothold on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiyivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Over the past day, our soldiers repelled more than 10 enemy attacks.

In Maryinka and Shakhtarske directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the area of Maryinka in Donetsk region and another five attacks south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka in Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian troops preserved positions southwest of Novodanylivka, Robotyne, and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group of troops in Kherson direction, the defense forces conduct a counter-battery fight, successfully hitting the enemy's depots and rear.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction. They have partial success in the area west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian soldiers inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

"During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched four strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters. The missile units hit two enemy helicopters on the landing sites, an ammunition depot and an artillery system," the General Staff concluded.