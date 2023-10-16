Poltava RMA Shows Consequences Of Missile Attack On Myrhorod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Myrhorod, Poltava region, special commissions have already inspected 40 houses and 36 apartments
damaged in Russian shelling.
Filip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"Today we worked in Myrhorod. We visited the scene and talked to people whose property was damaged. Everyone will definitely receive compensation under the regional comprehensive program. In addition, there is an opportunity to take advantage of government support under the eVidnovlennia [eRestoration] programme. So far, the commissions have inspected 40 houses and 36 apartments. The work continues," Pronin said.
It is noted that as a result of nighttime enemy attack, another social infrastructure facility was damaged by blast wave. The windows in the building were partially broken. No one was injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 16, the enemy attacked Poltava region with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Missile fragments damaged houses. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including a ten-year-old child.
