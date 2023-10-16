National MI Partners With TRUE To Advance Digital Mortgage Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), has partnered with TRUE , the leader in lending intelligence, to streamline operational capabilities and expand homeownership opportunities by unleashing the power of AI-driven automation.



The partnership combines National MI's private mortgage insurance platform that facilitates homeownership opportunities for borrowers who need down payment support with TRUE's Data Intelligence product and unique AI-powered document and data processing capabilities. By integrating TRUE's AI technology into its digital mortgage ecosystem, National MI expects to reduce its document and data processing times while dramatically accelerating loan decision timelines.

The collaboration comes at a time when higher interest rates and low inventories have pushed many would-by homebuyers out of the housing market. At the same time, lenders are experiencing a surge in operational costs and mortgage insurers are under pressure to provide loan decisions in near real-time. By working together, National MI and TRUE will provide critical relief to all three groups by delivering seamless, faster loan responses while reducing the burden and cost of manual reviews and increasing data quality.

“Our partnership with TRUE marks yet another step forward in our technological innovation journey,” said Mohammad Yousaf, executive vice president, operations and information technology at National MI.“By combining the digital engagement and connectivity of our platform with AI-driven document processing automation, we will be able to provide even faster loan decisions, reduce operational costs, and ultimately create broader access to homeownership. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

“We have been on a mission from day one to help more people experience the stability and security of homeownership,” said Ari Gross, CEO and co-founder of TRUE.“Working together with National MI to help lenders make informed lending decisions by harnessing the power of AI is an important step toward our goal. We are not only providing the latest lending decision technology; we are helping to fulfill the American dream of homeownership more efficiently."

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit .

About TRUE

TRUE is a software solutions company and AI lab that helps lenders harness the power of artificial intelligence to make accurately informed lending decisions. Since 2017, our technology has set the industry standard for intelligent lending technology, delivering results that provide a true competitive advantage. Every day, lenders across the industry use TRUE to increase their revenue, reduce risk, and deliver a truly exceptional experience to their customers. Learn more at .

Press Contact for National MI

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203) 260-5476



Press Contact for TRUE

Liz Adkins

(888) 575-9299



Investor Contact for National MI

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury



(510) 788-8417