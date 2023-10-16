Emulsifiers Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 15.1 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR 5.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emulsifiers Market

These emulsifiers effectively stabilized pickering emulsions, which are well-known for their high stability.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Emulsifiers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, Synthetic), by Application (Food and Beverages, Personal care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global emulsifiers industry generated $8.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Significant advancements in emulsion science that lead to improvement in product quality & efficiency and minimization of processing time and usage of natural emulsifiers in culinary items drive the growth of the global emulsifiers market. However, rise in usage of synthetic emulsifiers that make fatal impact on the consumer health by lowering down the diversity of gut flora and raising the risk of obesity and chronic diseases limit the market growth. On the other hand, the availability of semi-synthetic emulsifiers create new opportunities in the coming years.

With the evolution of technology, industrial businesses are adopting new sources of emulsifiers to improve product quality, boost efficiency, and minimize processing time. For decades, emulsion technology has been used in the food industry to produce a wide range of products such as homogenized milk, creams, dips, dressings, sauces, desserts, and toppings. Significant advances in emulsion science, on the other hand, have lately resulted in revolutionary approaches for improving food quality and usability. Silica particles, wheat protein microgels, pea protein microgels, and other new advancements in emulsion technologies are assisting producers to bind the chemicals effectively, lowering the time required to complete the process, which is expected to fuel the emulsifiers market growth.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global emulsifiers market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is attributed to high production and consumption of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics and the availability of different variants of emulsifiers in various countries of the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for emulsifiers from companies of different sectors to increase their production to cater to the market demand.

Market Segmentation:

The global emulsifiers market is segmented into source, application, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into plant, animal, and synthetic. By application, it is fragmented into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

Based on source, the animal segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global emulsifiers market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to high usage in different industries and increase in availability in the market. However, the plant segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in demand by health-conscious and vegan consumers.

Starch is the most common type of carbohydrate consumed by humans. It is a plentiful, inexpensive, naturally occurring, and easily accessible basic food. Textiles, medicines, paper manufacturing, bioplastics, and many more sectors use it extensively. The use of starch has been witnessed to increase significantly in food processing, where it functions as both a stabilizer and an emulsifier to improve food quality.

