(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Kurdistan Region Strengthens Commercial Ties with Pakistan

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Kamal Muslim, the Minister of Trade and Industry for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), held a meeting with Ahmed Amjad Ali, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq.

During the meeting, both parties discussed strategies to enhance bilateral trade relations, with a special emphasis on a plan to establish direct flights between the Kurdistan Region and Pakistan. This initiative aims to facilitate and strengthen commercial connections among their respective business communities and entrepreneurs.

Another key point of discussion revolved around the launch of the Pakistan Business Council in the Kurdistan Region, to operate within the framework of the KRG's Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The Minister of Trade and Industry commended these ongoing efforts, recognising their role in advancing trade development between the Kurdistan Region and Pakistan.

(Source: KRG)