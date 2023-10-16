Emirates Offers New Complimentary Amenity Kits To Economy Passengers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai : Emirates Premium Economy and Economy Class passengers on long-haul flights globally will now be treated with new complimentary amenity kits onboard. The amenity kits have been designed in partnership with United for Wildlife, to highlight eight of the most endangered species on the planet.

Preserving wildlife and habitats is a core pill-ar of the Emirates Environmental Sustainability Framework. The new ame-nity kit range will highlight Emirates' commitment to raising awareness about endangered species and the prevention of illegal trade of wildlife and wildlife products.

The animals featured on the kit pouches and bookmarks are some of the most trafficked creatures in the world-the green sea turtle, African elephant, blue macaw, gorilla, hammerhead shark, lion, pangolin and the black rhino.

The new Emirates wildlife amenity kit pouches are reusable and made from washable kraft paper with bespoke art of the animals printed in non-toxic soy-based ink. The contents include a selection of durable travel essentials made from materials that reduce the use of virgin plastic.

Emirates has zero tolerance towards the illegal trade of wildlife and wildlife products. Its freight arm, Emirates SkyCargo, has implemented a complete ban on hunting trophies of elephants, rhinoceros, lions and tigers.