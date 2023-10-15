Škoda, Uzbekistan Railways Sign Deal On Electric Trains Supply

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Uzbekistan
Railways and Czech Škoda Group automobile company signed a contract
for the supply of 30 electric trains worth 320 million euros,
The signing ceremony with the representatives of both
organizations was held within the framework of a working visit by
Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and Minister of
Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov to Czech Republic's Pilsen.
The production of four-car trains for the broad-gauge railway
will begin in 2024. The production of the main parts will be
carried out at the plant in Czech Rebuplic's Ostrava, while part of
the assembly of cars will be held in Uzbekistan.
The cars will be partially low-floor, equipped with Wi-Fi, as
well as with indoor and outdoor video surveillance systems. The
company produces similar trains for railway operators in Latvia and
Estonia. The project is financed by Czech banks with the support of
the EGAP Czech Export Insurance Company.
"The fact that we have been chosen as a supplier of trains to
Uzbekistan is not only proof of the high quality of our equipment,
but also a significant step towards strengthening our international
partnership," said Zdenek Svata, President of the Škoda Group for
the Central and Eastern Region.
Meanwhile, a number of documents, including a Memorandum of
Understanding between the chambers of commerce of the nations, were
signed within the framework of the Czech-Uzbek business forum on
October 11 in Czech Republic's Prague.
The signed document is aimed at developing and strengthening
mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries.
