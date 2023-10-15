Sloviansk Subjected To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday afternoon, Russian troops struck another blow on the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

That's according to Vadym Liakh , head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Situation is tense in Sloviansk, again. Another attack on the territory of the community at around 14:00. A wasteland was hit on our town's outskirts," Liakh wrote.

Kindergarten, house damaged in Russian shelling ofregion's Zolota Balka

The chief of the local administration added that there were no casualties or destruction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, SBU counter-intelligence operatives detained an enemy artillery spotter who was trying to identify the locations of Ukraine's military in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, to help the Russians launch strikes.