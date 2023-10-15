Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their Aphelions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aphelion, a term of astronomical significance, represents the point in a celestial object's orbit farthest from the Sun. It plays a crucial role in understanding planetary motion, climate, and the overall dynamics of our solar system
Aphelion at 69.8 million km. A scorching world with extreme temperature variations
Aphelion at 108.9 million km. A hot and acidic greenhouse planet with thick clouds
Aphelion at 152.1 million km. Our home, with diverse life and a unique blue-marble appearance
Aphelion at 249.2 million km. The Red Planet, known for its deserts and potential for future colonization
Aphelion at 817.6 million km. The gas giant with immense storms and numerous moons
Aphelion at 1.514 billion km. Famous for its stunning rings and icy moons
Aphelion at 3.005 billion km. A tilted ice giant with an unusual rotation
Aphelion at 4.554 billion km. The blue ice giant with strong winds and a mysterious interior
Aphelion at 7.375 billion km. A dwarf planet in the Kuiper Belt, characterized by its heart-shaped region and five known moons
