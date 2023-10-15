Zelensky urges news outlets to evade bringing up corruption

(MENAFN) Leader Vladimir Zelensky has reportedly commanded Ukrainian reporters to evade talking about the issue of corruption rather than declaring it to the authorities, the chief editor of a Ukrainian news agency has said.



Talking at the National Media Talk 2023, Yulia Mostovaya declared that she had heard of Zelensky's order from coworkers who had joined an unofficial conference with him.



The leader allegedly made the demand following a Ukrainian outlet released articles around inflated food rates compensated by the nation’s armed forces.



The Defense Ministry reportedly paid two to three times the market rate for the food and clothes it purchased for its service members. These reports came from Ukrainian media. For instance, the average price of those items in stores in Kiev at the time was roughly 7 hryvnias (USD0.19) and 8 hryvnias (USD0.22), separately. The ministry compensated as much as 17 hryvnias (USD0.47) for a single egg and 22 hryvnias (USD0.60) for a kilogram of potatoes.

