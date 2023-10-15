Ooredoo Cup: Al Duhail, Al Markhiya Seal Wins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Defending champions Al Duhail defeated Al Gharafa 2-0 while Al Markhiya stunned Al Rayyan 3-2 to top Group B at the Ooredoo Cup yesterday.

At the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium of Qatar Sports Club, Al Duhail scored both their goals in the second half with substitute Ismail Mohamad breaking the deadlock in 65th minute. Philipe Coutinho converted a penalty in 90+11 minutes to seal second straight victory for the Red Knights in the tournament.

Led by Yacine Brahimi, Al Gharafa, who were denied a 29th minute penalty by VAR, created several opportunities in the match but the Cheetahs were missing the final touch.

Later, Al Markhiya displayed a fine performance at Saoud Bin Abulrahman Stadium with Driss Fettouhi hitting an 81st minute winner in the thriller.

Al Markhiya were impressive from the start gaining advantage through Yusupha Nije's header in 27th minute following a corner. After captain Rodrigo Moreno equalised for Al Rayyan with a 41st minute spot kick, Nije instantly regained lead for his side before half-time.

Al Rayyan came back into the match with Andre Amaro's 59th minute header before Fettouhi's strike proved decisive.