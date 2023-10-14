Russia's Obsolete Gun Smashed By Ukrainian Drone In Kupiansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk sector, Ukraine's Steel Border [Stalevyi Kordon] assault brigade, consisting of border guard officers, used a suicide drone to destroy an obsolete Russian gun, which was designed in the mid-1940s.

The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Steel Border brigade's suicide drone hunted down an obsolete gun,” Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko noted.

In particular, during an aerial reconnaissance, Ukrainian defenders detected the Soviet-era S-60 anti-aircraft artillery system with the 57mm AZP-57 gun, which was designed back in the mid-1940s, in enemy positions.

According to the ministry, last time these guns were used by Soviet troops during the Afghan war. Following the collapse of the USSR, most post-Soviet states, including Ukraine, discarded the S-60 anti-aircraft artillery system due to its moral obsolescence.

A reminder that, on October 13, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 800 Russian invaders in the Tavria direction.

Photo: open sources