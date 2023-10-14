Yermak, Sullivan Discuss Intensification Of Hostilities In Eastern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan discussed the intensification of enemy offensive actions on the eastern front.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Visiting Odesa with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan,” the report states.

As part of the constant dialogue with allies, Yermak briefed Sullivan on the operational situation on the battlefield, the actions of Ukrainian forces aimed at de-occupying Ukrainian territories, and the intensification of the Russian offensive on the eastern front.

Additionally, Yermak emphasized Ukraine's need for artillery and air defense systems, especially as the winter season approaches.

He expressed gratitude to the United States for its support of Ukraine and its armed forces, including the decisions made at the recent meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The parties also touched upon recent events in the State of Israel.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Yermak expressed gratitude to U.S. President Joseph Biden and Congress for their strong and unwavering support for Ukraine, and to all Americans who support Ukrainians and Ukrainian defenders in their struggle against Russian armed aggression.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine