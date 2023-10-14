5 Must-See Experiences In The Keystone State

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) From the picturesque countryside of Lancaster to the historic landmarks of Philadelphia and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania continues to charm its visitors with an array of stunning attractions. Whether you're a history buff or an adventure seeker, the Keystone State has something for everyone.

Before you venture off, visit a dentist in Lancaster to get those pearly whites ready for all the photo-worthy views, and check out this list of must-see experiences.

1) Amish Country in Lancaster

A visit to Pennsylvania's Amish Country in Lancaster offers a unique opportunity to learn about the Amish community's way of life, traditions, and customs.

Take a buggy ride through the serene and lush countryside, then visit the many farmstands and markets selling homemade jams, fresh produce, and handmade crafts. You can also visit the Amish Village, which features guided tours showcasing Amish people's lifestyle, beliefs, and traditions.

2) Independence Hall in Philadelphia

No trip to Pennsylvania would be complete without a visit to Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is where the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution were signed on July 4, 1776, marking a crucial turning point in American history. Guided tours of Independence Hall take you through the Assembly Room, where the Founding Fathers met, and the Long Gallery, which showcases some of the original furniture from the era.

3) The Liberty Bell

The Liberty Bell is one of the most iconic symbols of American history, and rightfully so. Cast in England in 1751 in commemoration of William Penn's 1701 Charter of Privileges, which gave citizens of Pennsylvania fundamental rights like freedom of religion and freedom of speech. The bell arrived in Philadelphia in 1752 and was rung to gather people for important announcements and events.

Today, you can see the bell on display at the Liberty Bell Center, showcased along with exhibits that explore its cultural significance.

4) Gettysburg National Military Park

Home to America's deadliest battle, Gettysburg National Military Park features guided tours of the battlefield.

You can explore the many monuments dedicated to those who fought and died in the conflict, including President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address Statue. While you're there, take some time to visit the historic town and sample its many culinary offerings.

5) Duquesne Incline in Pittsburgh

A trip to the Keystone State is incomplete without experiencing the Duquesne Incline's thrilling ride in Pittsburgh.

The incline takes you on a breathtaking journey up the steep Mount Washington hillside, offering some of the best views of scenic Pittsburgh. You can visit the historic observation decks atop the mountain, which provide unbeatable views of the city skyline and surrounding hills.

The ride up the incline is not for the faint of heart but is well worth the effort for the incredible panoramic views.

Pennsylvania could only be described as a unique destination with many sights to see. From the Amish farmers of Lancaster to the historic battles of Gettysburg, there's something special waiting to captivate everyone. Make sure you know where the nearby emergency dentist is because you might get a toothache from holding your smile so long after visiting this fascinating state.