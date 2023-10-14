Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To Over 286,890

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 286,890 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and October 14, 2023, including 970 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

War update: Ukrainian aircraft launch 12 strikes on enemy positions

Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed 4,940 (+9) enemy tanks, 9,337 (+24) armored fighting vehicles, 6,833 (+26) artillery systems, 811 multiple rocket launchers, 547 (+1) air defense systems, 317 (+1) warplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,265 (+1) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,531 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, a submarine, 9,225 (+22) trucks and fuel tankers, and 971 (+4) pieces of specialized equipment.