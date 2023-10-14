From Shyness to the Silver Screen : The journey of Dylan Besseau at the Paris Justice Documentary Festival

(MENAFN- VS Media) In September 2023, the first and new edition of the prestigious Justice Documentary Festival of Paris in France, organized by the Paris Bar Association, took place. Eleven films were in competition, with a jury presided over by the French director Serge Moati. Dylan Besseau was the youngest producer in the selection. This is the portrait of a young man who came from afar to pursue his dream.



A slender figure, an imperious gaze. The characteristics of this individual cannot be reduced to these adjectives, but rather to the involuntary discretion that tinges his behavior, an echo of a shyness he awkwardly conceals. Approaching his thirties, Dylan Besseau presents himself as an introvert with multiple facets: a director, a producer, and the founder of the audiovisual agency "Artwooks Media." Of Vietnamese origin, adopted at the age of two, and like many orphans, Dylan questions his identity but feels a deep connection to France. Far from denying his roots, he defines himself as a universalist, comparing the Earth to a nebula where individuals, alternately shadowy and luminous, form an indivisible whole. He completes this whole with his two friends: Antoine Godet and Guillaume Gevart, who embarked on the ambitious project of making "Yearning Rose" in 2019, a feature film shot in 7 days under the direction of director Guillaume. While it was a failure for others, it was a victory for them, as they used this experience to learn from their own mistakes.



Dylan uses paradox as a common thread in his early creations. With the short film "Sozo Girl" (starring Léa Lee), he explores the antagonism between vice and retribution, while in the short film "Happiness," he cheerfully juxtaposes joy and sorrow. He aims to prioritize form over content through meticulous and poetic photography. How to juggle between humor and redemption? This is a question Dylan attempts to answer in his documentary feature "The Legend of Thierry Mauvignier," revealing the profound thoughts of Yannick Jaulin, a former surviving member of the Solar Temple Order cult. This documentary showcases behind-the-scenes moments of director Thierry Mauvignier's latest short film. Mixing the editorial line of the show "Strip-tease" with a making-of approach, Dylan immerses us in the world of cinema.



Dylan complements himself in synergy with the rest of his team. Using conventional management methods, he prioritizes self-improvement when it is voluntary. The underlying conviction of his approach is the belief that the transformation of an individual, in all their uniqueness, can generate profound changes within society as a whole. That's why, in 2022, he founded the Wooksart association. This association aims to highlight the commitments and actions of other organizations through audiovisual means. Guillaume, its president, creates a film about the Movement du Nid association, titled "The Venus Chained." This film addresses the sensitive topic of female prostitution and, unexpectedly, receives an "honorable mention" at the 2023 Student World Impact Film Festival.



The desire to help others and convey a strong message in his works are the driving factors that led Dylan to undertake his latest project, "Anne Bouillon: Justice for All." This documentary delves into the perspective of a lawyer committed to fighting patriarchy, particularly the role of men in domestic violence. It follows the daily life of lawyer Anne Bouillon, the great-niece of Josephine Baker. By embarking on this project, Dylan, who admitted not being an expert in the field, sought to sharpen his critical thinking and open new perspectives. This film was selected for the 2023 Documentary Festival on Justice organized by the Paris Bar Association. However, due to some scenes not obtaining the necessary permissions for broadcasting, the film had to be withdrawn and replaced by "The Chained Venuses" by Guillaume Gevart, a film for which Dylan served as the producer.



This festival marks the recognition of a long journey that is not yet finished. Dylan believes he has a long way to go, especially in perfecting his art and reaching the desired level. Through guerrilla productions (low budget) and starting with a hybrid digital camera and rudimentary equipment, he humbly strives to pursue his dream with his friends, that of making films. Striking a harmonious blend of reverie and pragmatism, without ever succumbing to opportunism or careerism, Dylan advances at his own pace. He finds satisfaction in simplicity, which may seem paradoxical for a man constantly seeking self-improvement.





