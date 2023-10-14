Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Kazakh, Turkmen Oil Transported Via BTC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline transported 3.820 million tons of Turkmen and Kazakh oil from January through September 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that this figure is 16.9 percent of the total volume of oil transported through the pipeline during the reporting period.

The total volume of oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline from January through September 2023 amounted to 22.665 million tons. The remaining 83.1 percent (18.844 million tons) of the total volume of oil supplied through this pipeline was Azerbaijani oil.

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan accounted for 76.2 percent of the 29.787 million tons of oil transported through Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines during the reporting period of 2023.

During the same period in 2022, 27.505 million tons of oil were transported through the main oil pipelines of Azerbaijan. 78.9 percent, or 21.688 million tons, of this oil was transported via the BTC.

Currently, the BTC pipeline transports mainly crude oil from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and condensate from Shah Deniz. In addition, volumes of oil and condensate from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan continue to be transported via the BTC.

Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from Kazakhstan would amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023.

"Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The initial agreement between the parties provided for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to transport 1,1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.