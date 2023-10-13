9 Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Occupation Gunfire In W. Bank - HM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Nine Palestinians fell martyred and 130 others wounded by Israeli occupation gunfire in clashes at military checkpoints in the West Bank following Friday prayers, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Three young Palestinians were martyred and a 14-year-old boy injured during confrontations with Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarm city, north of the occupied West Bank, the ministry said in a press release.

Meanwhile, three Palestinians fell martyred in Israeli occupation attacks in Al-Khalil Governorate, one in Bethlehem and one in Tammun near Jenin City, it added.

Thus, the number of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation aggressions since last Saturday has risen to 44. (pickup previous)

