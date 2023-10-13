National Conductor Hails Concert With Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra

The Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra has delighted music lovers in
Croatia.
Known as Croatia's first-class musicianship, the orchestra acts
as a promoter of Croatian art and music worldwide.
In 1871, the orchestra became professionally active in Zagreb
and in 1920 it acquired the name it still bears today.
The Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra has successfully collaborated
with renown conductors like Friedrich Zaun, Milan Horvat, Lovro von
Matačić, Mladen Bašić, Pavle Dešpalj, etc.
Recently, the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra has performed for
the first time under the baton of the Azerbaijani conductor.
The magnificent concert took place at Vatroslav Lisinski Concert
Hall, which serves as the stage for large-scale classical music
concerts, opera and ballet productions.
Speaking with AZERNEWS , principal conductor of
the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored
Artist Ayyub Guliyev shared his impressions from working with the
Croatian orchestra.
"First of all, I would like to note that I have visited Croatia
for the second time in my life. My journey to this wonderful
country started in 2008. At that time, I took part in the
International Competition of Young Conductors Lovro von Matačić.
Back then, I was a young conductor who dreamed of returning to
Croatia. Fifteen years later, I finally visited the Croatian
capital once again to conduct the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra,
which I first saw at the competition of young conductors," the
conductor said.
Ayyub Guliyev hailed the musical collaboration with the Zagreb
Philharmonic Orchestra.
" The Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra is considered one of the
strongest and most sought-after musical ensembles in Europe. It I
knew it from the first seconds when the orchestra started to play
Richard Strauss`s poem "Don Juan", known as one of the most complex
orchestral works. The concert program also included Jean Sibelius's
Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39. This music piece is complex both
in form and content. The performance of Blagoje Bersa's Sunčana
polja (Sunny Fields) made the concert even more spectacular. The
composer left a deep mark on the history of Croatian and world
music. The poem "Sunny Fields" amazes with its depth. The musical
work also contains national motifs. The concert was highly
appreciated by the audience," said Guliyev.
Before the start of the concert, the national conductor met with
the public.
"An hour before the concert started, the soloists and I met with
the audience. The host of the meeting asked me a number of
questions about Azerbaijani classical music. During the
conversation, I spoke about the main features of the Azerbaijani
music and its main achievements. I also informed the meeting
participants about the activities of the Azerbaijan State Academic
Opera and Ballet Theater, its concert programs, productions and
other projects. The meeting with music lovers took place in a very
warm atmosphere. After the concert, I met with the General Director
of the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra Philippe Fak. During the
meeting, we discussed new projects to strengthen creative ties,"
Ayyub Guliyev said.