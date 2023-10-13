National Conductor Hails Concert With Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra has delighted music lovers in Croatia.

Known as Croatia's first-class musicianship, the orchestra acts as a promoter of Croatian art and music worldwide.

In 1871, the orchestra became professionally active in Zagreb and in 1920 it acquired the name it still bears today.

The Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra has successfully collaborated with renown conductors like Friedrich Zaun, Milan Horvat, Lovro von Matačić, Mladen Bašić, Pavle Dešpalj, etc.

Recently, the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra has performed for the first time under the baton of the Azerbaijani conductor.

The magnificent concert took place at Vatroslav Lisinski Concert Hall, which serves as the stage for large-scale classical music concerts, opera and ballet productions.

Speaking with AZERNEWS , principal conductor of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev shared his impressions from working with the Croatian orchestra.

"First of all, I would like to note that I have visited Croatia for the second time in my life. My journey to this wonderful country started in 2008. At that time, I took part in the International Competition of Young Conductors Lovro von Matačić. Back then, I was a young conductor who dreamed of returning to Croatia. Fifteen years later, I finally visited the Croatian capital once again to conduct the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra, which I first saw at the competition of young conductors," the conductor said.







Ayyub Guliyev hailed the musical collaboration with the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra.

" The Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra is considered one of the strongest and most sought-after musical ensembles in Europe. It I knew it from the first seconds when the orchestra started to play Richard Strauss`s poem "Don Juan", known as one of the most complex orchestral works. The concert program also included Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39. This music piece is complex both in form and content. The performance of Blagoje Bersa's Sunčana polja (Sunny Fields) made the concert even more spectacular. The composer left a deep mark on the history of Croatian and world music. The poem "Sunny Fields" amazes with its depth. The musical work also contains national motifs. The concert was highly appreciated by the audience," said Guliyev.

Before the start of the concert, the national conductor met with the public.

"An hour before the concert started, the soloists and I met with the audience. The host of the meeting asked me a number of questions about Azerbaijani classical music. During the conversation, I spoke about the main features of the Azerbaijani music and its main achievements. I also informed the meeting participants about the activities of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, its concert programs, productions and other projects. The meeting with music lovers took place in a very warm atmosphere. After the concert, I met with the General Director of the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra Philippe Fak. During the meeting, we discussed new projects to strengthen creative ties," Ayyub Guliyev said.