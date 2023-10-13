National Carpet Museum, Uzbekistan State History Museum Sign Mou

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Uzbekistan State
History Museum have signed a MoU on the sidelines of the "Carpet as
a Symbol of the Turkic World" international conference.
The signing ceremony took place at the National Carpet Museum as
part of the 2nd Meeting of Museums of the Turkic World, Azernews reports.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked by the Carpet
Museum director, chairman of ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee
Shirin Malikova and director of the Uzbekistan State History Museum
Jannat Ismailova.
The document envisages the study and protection of cultural
heritage, scientific exchange and cooperation, joint exhibition
projects, as well as holding of academic symposia and seminars.
The MoU is an significant contribution to the development of
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan cultural ties.
Uzbekistan State History Museum is one of the first museums in
Central Asia.
Founded in 1876, the museum displays over 250, 000 exhibits,
which provide insight into the history of the peoples of Central
Asia who inhabited the territory of Uzbekistan, from the Stone age
to the present day.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution in popularizing and promoting the Azerbaijani Carpet
Weaving Art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the
fourth time in a row last year.
The award proves once again that the professional activity of
the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from
all over the world.