Lithuanian FM Calls On Intl Community To Keep Focus On Ukraine Despite Situation In Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis has called on the international community to maintain its focus on Ukraine and its fight against the Russian invasion, despite the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to LRT .

“As we focus on Israel and Palestine, it is extremely important to stay committed to Ukraine as it continues to stand against Russia's aggression. While geographically this war rages in the European continent, it has an immense global impact,” Landsbergis said during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Egypt.

By destroying grain depots, ports and dams, Russia aims to block Ukrainian grain supplies to the most vulnerable parts of the world, Landsbergis said,

“In my view, these deliberate actions amount to crimes against humanity,” he said, adding that Russia aimed to spread instability beyond Europe, in Africa and parts of the Arab world through its mercenaries and vicious propaganda.

“At the same time, there are other actors who are far less interested in stability and whose goal is to spread division and profit from suffering. We cannot let these forces take the upper hand,” he said.

As reported, Lithuania announced that it would transfer two NASAMS units to Ukraine and purchase 155 mm ammunition.