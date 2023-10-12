Czech Republic's Honorary Consulate Opens In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - An honorary consulate of the Czech Republic was inaugurated in Aqaba on Thursday in the presence of Aqaba Governor Khalid Ajaj and Czech Ambassador Alexander Sporys.



The envoy said that opening the consulate reflects the“special importance” of the port city and His Majesty King Abdullah's keen interest in this tourist and investment destination, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



He added that due to the increasing number of Czech tourists arriving in the Kingdom, especially to the Golden Triangle of Aqaba, Wadi Rum and Petra, the embassy decided to open the consulate in order to provide services to Czech tourists in Aqaba.

Also on Thursday, Sporys met with President the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez.

The meeting covered investment facilities and incentives that ASEZA offers to investors as well as its plans to host Czech businesspeople to acquaint them with investment opportunities.



Sporys expressed his country's keenness to strengthen cooperation with ASEZA, particularly in the fields of health, education, scientific research, energy production, the film industry and marine environment preservation.



