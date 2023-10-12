(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matthias Manasi (Photo: Julia Baier)

Matthias Manasi conducts the Romanian Radio National Orchestra at Sala Radio in Bucharest (Photo: Roza Zah)

Matthias Manasi conducts the Liepāja Symphony Orchestra at Great Amber Concert Hall in Liepāja (Photo: Mārtiņš Sīlis)

Matthias Manasi, conducting Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra at rehearsal at Musiikkitalo, February 2018

Shooting star conductor Matthias Manasi conducts the New Year's Concert 2024 in Kuala Lumpur

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Star conductor Matthias Manasi will conduct the New Year's Concert 2024 in the Malaysian capital city Kuala Lumpur with the Selangor Symphony Orchestra in the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre on January 13, 2024. This will be the first time that Matthias Manasi will conduct at this prestigious international event.

Matthias Manasi and the Selangor Symphony Orchestra will interpret works by Michail Glinka, Johann Strauss, Gioachino Rossini,, Jacques Offenbach, John Williams and songs from various musicals.

Matthias Manasi is considered an exceptional conductor, was early on considered a shooting-star conductor on the international conductor scene and is one of the most distinguished conductors of our time. He studied conducting and piano at the Stuttgart University of Music and piano at the Karlsruhe University of Music. His teachers included Thomas Ungar, Andrzej Ratusiński and Carmen Piazzini. Manasi made his conducting debut in Stuttgart at the age of 19 and was once one of the youngest chief conductors in Europe. In 2017 he took up the position as music director and chief conductor of the NC Opera Buffalo (NY, USA) where he led, among others, opera productions of Mozart's "Der Schauspieldirektor, "La Traviata", "Rigoletto" and "Aida". With his inexhaustible musical energy and his unique artistic charisma, he brought new ideas, inspiration and innovation to the musical life of one of the great cultural metropolises in the USA.

Matthias Manasi's recent highlights include the productions and performances at the Poznań Opera (Shchedrin's "Anna Karenina", Elena Langer's "Figaro Gets a Divorce", Tschaikovsky's "Eugen Onegin", Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunow", Wagner's "Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg", J. Strauss' "Die Fledermaus", Bizet's "Carmen"), at the Opera Wroclawska (Eötvös' "Angels in America", Penderecki's "Paradise lost", Szymanowski's "Król Roger", "Hagith", Strauss' "Der Rosenkavalier", Wagner's "Parsifal", "Der fliegende Holländer", Verdi's "Macbeth", "Falstaff", "La Traviata", "Giovanna d'Arco", Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor", Bizet's "Les pêcheurs de perles", "Carmen", Orefice's "Chopin"), at the Theater Bremen ("Der fliegende Holländer"), at the Oper Halle ("Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny") and at the Oper Leipzig ("Das Liebesverbot"). He also accepted invitations as a guest conductor at the State Opera Rousse and at the Polish National Opera in Warsaw. Concert engagements have taken him to the Romanian National Radio Orchestra, the Münchner Rundfunkorchester, the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, the Vantaa Symphony Orchestra, the SWR-Symphonieorchester, the Symphony Orchestra of the Brazilian National Opera, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, the Milan orchestra "I Solisti di Milano" and the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra.

The classical music star Matthias Manasi has also conducted numerous world premieres. In April 2022 Arthur Orenburgsky's "Concertino for Violin and Orchestra" score received a critically acclaimed world premiere performed by Matthias Manasi, the Kazakh State Philharmonic Orchestra and violinist Aida Ayupova in the Kazakh State Philharmonic in Almaty. The audience thanked them with a standing ovation.

Most recently, his new CD with Mozart's Symphonies nos. 34, 35 & 36 with the Slovak Sinfonietta was released on the Hänssler Classic .

The album is available to order and stream here:



