GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMS EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS DOUG PICKLE VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES & MARKETING

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Doug Pickle, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Mr. Pickle fills the seventh seat on the executive team to help lead the organization

- Doug Pickle, Vice President of Sales & MarketingLAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global Data Systems, Inc. (GDS), a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), is thrilled to announce the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Doug Pickle as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.In his new role, Mr. Pickle will spearhead GDS's sales and marketing efforts, leveraging his extensive experience and proven track record in driving business growth. With a deep understanding of the IT industry and a passion for delivering innovative solutions, Pickle will play a pivotal role in advancing GDS's market presence and strengthening its customer relationships. His expertise speaks for itself as an all-around asset to the Global Data Systems organization.“I am happy to welcome Doug Pickle to the GDS family as our new VP of Sales & Marketing,” said Chris Vincent, President of Global Data Systems.“Doug brings a wealth of experience and a track record of driving business growth and sales excellence. His leadership and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in further elevating our market presence and delivering exceptional outcomes to our customers. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead with Doug at the helm of our sales and marketing efforts.”“I've worked with Doug multiple times in our collective work history,” said Bob Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Global Data Systems. "Doug initially started his career as an outstanding technical professional, and over the years, he has transitioned into a national-level sales leader, accumulating a wealth of experience in driving sales excellence. What truly sets Doug apart is his exceptional technical acumen within our industry. When you couple that with a cultural alignment that mirrors our company's values, it transforms him into a relationship builder, both among our staff and customers. His remarkable achievements in managed service sales are a testament to his capabilities. I'm eagerly anticipating an exciting era of setting new records with Doug as part of our executive team.""I'm thrilled to become part of GDS's Leadership team , and I'm genuinely thrilled about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for our growth,” said Doug Pickle.“Our primary focus is to rapidly strengthen the Sales segment to drive organic growth, all while we channel our energy into pioneering solutions that seamlessly align with the ever-evolving tech landscape. This also includes the launch of innovative sales channels that will not only bring about positive results but also catapult us to the forefront of the MSP sector. I feel deeply honored to lead the remarkable GDS Sales & Marketing teams and am enthusiastic about injecting new perspectives into this well-established yet continually evolving business.”Doug Pickle comes to GDS with 30 years of experience in the IT & Technology industry, having held various senior leadership roles in sales and business development throughout his career. His leadership has consistently resulted in revenue growth, market expansion, and enhanced customer satisfaction. Prior to joining Global Data Systems, Doug Pickle served as Senior Director of National Sales for Optimum Business, where he led a national sales team focused on providing telecommunications and connectivity solutions to mid-size/enterprise businesses and wholesale customers. He attended McNeese State University with a focus on Electrical Engineering.Mr. Pickle began his role on October 1, 2023, in the Global Data Systems, Inc. Corporate Office.For more information about Global Data Systems and the services they offer, please visit their website at .About Global Data SystemsEstablished in 1987, Global Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service MSP/MSSP of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice & Collaboration and Cloud services. We help organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through strategic application of world-class IT solutions. It is our passion for making IT simple that empowers our clients to reach their highest potential. With GDS as a partner, you can quit worrying about IT and focus on what matters most...your business.GDS is headquartered in Lafayette, LA with additional offices and sales and technical personnel in Baton Rouge, LA, Lockport, LA and Houston, TX.If you would like more information about this release, please contact Jamie Guidry, Marketing Manager at 985.242.5104 or email at .

Jamie Blue Guidry

Global Data Systems

+1 985-242-5104



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other