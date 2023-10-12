Al Meera Sets Golden Standard In Safety, Quality With ISO Certification 22000:2018

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company stands tall with an unshakable dedication to safety standards, building on the impressive certification of Warehousing and Distribution operations by achieving certification of ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management Systems. Qatar's leading national retail chain has embarked on a transformative journey to establish an Integrated Management System (IMS) that encompasses ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems, and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems.

To advance the implementation of the Food Safety Management system, Al Meera has enlisted experienced management system professionals and enhanced its infrastructure to welcome the new IMS to its establishment.

Consumers have always been at the heart of all that Al Meera does and that's why Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has proactively addressed challenges and introduced vital improvements that support our dedicated customers. The Warehouse and Distribution operations have undergone a remarkable transformation, resulting in a substantial boost in efficiency, thanks to the implementation of a cutting-edge loading plan process and cold chain management.

To ensure precise temperature control throughout the journey of their products to stores, Al Meera has harnessed the power of Temperature Monitoring Devices (TMD). Elevating product safety to new heights, they've introduced a streamlined procedure mandating store personnel signatures on both the Delivery Note and TMD records, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality for trusted shoppers.



It doesn't end there. The retail giant's commitment to safety extends to their drivers, who undergo rigorous training in Defensive Driving and are well-equipped to respond effectively to accidents and breakdowns, ensuring the safety of the staff and products during transit.

On this occasion, Al Meera emphasized the significance of integrating IMS to bolster food safety, stating,“Al Meera is committed to offering customers the best and safest products, and our current collaboration with IMS exemplifies this dedication.”

“After enabling a number of safety measures to hold the ISO 22000 certification, we have upgraded all the processes in line with continual improvement requirements, ensuring these upgrades include the IMS”.

In March 2020, Al Meera proudly achieved ISO 22000:2018 certification from BSI (British Standards Institution) for its Food Safety Management system, exemplifying excellence in food control operations and safety standards. Moreover, in September 2023, the ISO 22000:2018 re-certification was extended and granted to the distribution scope.

The Supply Chain Department placed ISO 22000 control points within the Distribution Center, specifically for food products requiring temperature-controlled storage conditions. This strategic choice was made with the primary goal of guaranteeing the secure handling and storage of these products, ultimately ensuring their food safety and suitability for consumption by Al Meera's valued customers.