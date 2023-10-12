Ministry Of Municipality Sets Up 15 New Waste Collection Points

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has set up 15 temporary waste collection points in remote areas near mobile livestock farms, agricultural farms, and barns to curb improper disposal of waste.

The initiative also aims at streamlining the process of transporting waste on an ongoing basis, within the framework of the ministry's efforts to maintain public cleanliness and the environment throughout the country. The announcement was made at a press conference yesterday.

Addressing the press conference, Director General of Al Rayyan Municipality, Jaber Hassan Al Jaber said new points for collecting waste from farms have been set up with high and modern specifications, on an area of 200 square metres.

He said that all 15 new points are fenced and equipped with portacabin, security personnel, and electric generators.

Al Jaber, who is also head of the team following up on the work of removing random dumps and waste from wild areas, said there are nine permanent points distributed near livestock farm complexes in the country.“The waste collection points have been set up following the directives of the Minister of Municipality to find a solution to the phenomenon of throwing random waste in wild areas, and in response to the requests of farm owners,” said Al Jaber.

He said a team was formed to follow up on the work of removing random waste collection points in wild areas, which were recorded at 160 and were harming public health and environment.

“The Ministry of Municipality, in cooperation with its partners in the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) and Public Works Authority (Ashghal), sought to implement this project in a professional manner and crystallise the ideas into a tangible reality that meets aspirations and ensures the safety,” said Al Jaber.

Director of Public Cleanliness Department, Muqbil Madhur Al Shammari said:“The new points aim to reduce random littering and maintain the cleanliness of the wild environment, implement regulations related to security and safety and requirements in land areas, and collect and transport waste at the same time.” He stressed the necessity of not throwing any waste that has a harmful impact on environment at collection points and committing to throwing it in the places designated for it. This includes electronic waste, bulk waste, construction waste, chemical waste, and wastewater (liquid waste).

The Ministry of Municipality called upon farm owners to dispose of waste inside the fence at the designated collection points, and to place recyclable waste (paper, glass, aluminium, plastic) in the designated place inside the fence and not to mix it with other waste, and not to throw away construction waste and old furniture. Director of the Wildlife Protection Department at MoECC, Hamad Salem Al Nuaimi, was also at the event.